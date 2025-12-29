Contribute

Motorcyclist, 61, killed in accident with 2 prime movers on AYE, police looking for one of them

A 61-year-old motorcyclist was killed in an accident with two prime movers on the Ayer Rajah Expressway on Dec 29.

A Stomper shared photos of the accident's aftermath with a toppled motorcycle lying on the road.

He said he was in a traffic jam near Clementi Avenue 2 as a result of the accident.

In response to a Stomp query, the police said they were alerted at about 5.45pm to the accident along AYE towards Tuas.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by a Singapore Civil Defence Force paramedic.

The police added that efforts to trace one of the prime movers are underway.

Investigations are ongoing.

