Motorcyclist, 19, taken to hospital and assisting with investigations after accident in Bukit Panjang

A 19-year-old motorcyclist was taken to hospital after an accident with a van at a Bukit Panjang junction on May 6.

The police told Stomp they were alerted to the accident involving a van and a motorcycle at the junction of Bukit Panjang Ring Road and Senja Way at about 9.05am.

“A 19-year-old male motorcyclist was conveyed conscious to the hospital,” a police spokesperson said.

The rider is also assisting with investigations.

Stomper Sham, who witnessed the incident from his window while having coffee, shared a photo of the aftermath with Stomp.

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It shows the motorcycle lying on the road near a junction while a pink van is stopped nearby.

According to the Stomper, the motorcyclist had been travelling straight from a lane designated for right-turning vehicles, and shared another photo to illustrate this.

PHOTO: STOMP

He added that the pink van, which was in a lane allowing vehicles to go straight or turn right, was making a right turn when the accident occurred.

“The van had no time to stop because the motorcycle suddenly got in front of it,” said Sham.

He said he wanted to share the incident as a reminder to road users not to make sudden lane changes or go against lane directions.

“If you get into the wrong lane, proceed in the direction allowed and make a U-turn at the next junction or change your route,” he said.

Police investigations are ongoing.

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