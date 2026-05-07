Motorcyclist, 19, says red Honda Civic hit him on Upper Bukit Timah Road before driving off, seeks witnesses

A 19-year-old motorcyclist is appealing for witnesses after he was involved in what he described as a “hit-and-run” along Upper Bukit Timah Road on May 3.

Stomper Syahin told Stomp the accident happened at about 9.45pm while he was travelling towards Woodlands Road.

He said a red Honda Civic with a spoiler suddenly veered into his lane before driving off after the collision.

“All I remembered was that the vehicle suddenly entered my lane and hit me,” said the Stomper.

A video he shared shows the car swerving into his lane moments before the impact.

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He was unable to get the full licence plate number of the car.

Photos and videos shared by Syahin show him with facial injuries and abrasions following the accident.

“Luckily nothing is broken but there are plenty of abrasions,” he said.

He added that he was warded at the National University Hospital for a day and is currently on 16 days of hospitalisation leave.

He is appealing for witnesses or anyone with information on the vehicle involved to come forward.

Police investigating

In response to a Stomp query, the police said they were alerted to an accident involving a car, a motorcycle and a bus along Upper Bukit Timah Road towards Woodlands Road at about 9.55pm on May 3.

A 19-year-old male motorcyclist was conveyed conscious to the hospital, a police spokesperson said.

A 30-year-old male car driver is assisting with investigations.

Police investigations are ongoing.

If you have any information regarding the incident, kindly email Stomp at stomp@sph.com.sg or WhatsApp 9384 3761.

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