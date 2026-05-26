Stomper Vens was at the popular tourist attraction on May 23 when he witnessed this amusing sight.

Monkey unfazed by crowd at Gardens by the Bay — and even calmly poses for photos

One visitor to Gardens by the Bay was awed when he saw a monkey stop in a field — apparently to pose for tourist photos.

Stomper Vens was at the popular attraction on May 23 when he witnessed the amusing sight shortly after 6pm.

“This monkey came from the tree and casually passed by the area where people were lying down while waiting for the show,” the Stomper observed.

After descending the tree, the monkey stopped on the grass patch and sat down.

“It’s like he was enjoying the attention and letting tourists take photos of him,” Vens said.

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The Stomper recalled feeling “amazed” at what he saw, noting that the monkey appeared unfazed to be surrounded by people.

“Maybe (the monkey) did not have any bad experience with people and hence was comfortable enough to sit down near us and let us take photos,” the Stomper suggested.

In photos shared by Vens, a monkey appears to be seated calmly on the grass patch while other parkgoers are seen further away in the background. In one image, the monkey appears to be staring right at Vens’ camera.

The Stomper also shared a video of the monkey approaching a woman who was holding up her phone, before planting itself down about a metre away from her.

Earlier in February, Stomp reported on yet another amusing monkey sighting, in which more than a dozen of them were spotted climbing the facade of an office building at Punggol Digital District.

According to an advisory by the Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS), those who encounter macaques should:

Avoid making direct eye contact with them

Back away slowly and do not turn around or run

Hide or throw away any objects that might be attracting their attention

Avoid touching, chasing or cornering the animals

Avoid feeding them

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