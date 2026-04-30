Monitor lizard tries to climb up down-moving escalator at Punggol Coast MRT station

It was going nowhere — literally.

Commuters at Punggol Coast MRT station were startled after a monitor lizard was spotted on an escalator on April 29.

Stomper Rojanie said the incident happened at about 5pm as she was exiting the station.

“I was on my way out using the escalator when I suddenly saw this monitor lizard trying to climb up in the wrong direction,” she said.

Rojanie added that a staff member could be heard shouting from inside the station, warning commuters not to use the escalator.

Scroll to continue reading Follow Stomp on WhatsApp and Telegram

In a video shared with Stomp, the monitor lizard is seen stuck on a downward-moving escalator, attempting to move upwards but unable to make any progress.

Another Stomper, Mike, shared videos of the incident recorded by his friend, Edward, showing the lizard later making its way up a staircase.

In response to a Stomp query, SBS Transit spokesperson Mrs Grace Wu said: “We stopped the escalator and cordoned off the area for commuter safety. Concurrently, the National Parks Board (NParks) was contacted for assistance and they safely removed the lizard.”

Stomp has contacted NParks for more information.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.