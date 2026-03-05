A resident at Block 42 Telok Blangah Rise spotted a monitor lizard crawling on the ground floor of the block and alerted the authorities. PHOTOS: STOMP

Monitor lizard on the prowl in Telok Blangah, resident thanks contractor for speedy response

A resident at Block 42 Telok Blangah Rise spotted a monitor lizard on the prowl and alerted the authorities, who responded within 10 minutes.

Stomper Roger, who lives on a lower floor, said he saw the reptile out and about on Valentine's Day (Feb 14) at around 11am.

"I spotted a monitor lizard crawling around below my unit," he said.

Concerned that the animal might pose a danger to residents, Roger immediately called the police.

"I was told to contact the National Parks Board (NParks) for assistance," he added.

About 10 minutes later, an NParks contractor contacted him to say they were on the way.

"Azantz Services called and informed me they were heading to my location and arrived about 30 minutes later," Roger recounted.

According to its website, Azantz Services is a wildlife control company with over 14 years of experience. Apart from NParks, it is also certified by the Building and Construction Authority, National Environment Agency, and Workplace Safety and Health Council.

Roger observed the situation from his bedroom window as the contractor handled the reptile. He decided to share the incident with Stomp as he wanted to express his gratitude to the contractor.

"Thanks to them for their speedy response to capture it," he said.

Stomp has reached out to Azantz Services for comment.

