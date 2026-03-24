The Stomper claimed that the issue has been occurring since 2018. PHOTO: STOMP

Marsiling resident wants 8-year corridor clutter by ‘inconsiderate’ neighbours to stop ‘once and for all’

A Marsiling resident has accused her neighbours of leaving their personal items in the corridor and lift landing for more than eight years.

Stomper Anonymous, who is a resident at Block 180B Marsiling Road, told Stomp that the occupants of one particular unit on her floor “have repeatedly placed both bulky and non-bulky unwanted items along the corridor and around the rubbish chute area”.

The Stomper claimed that she has observed this since 2018 and has lodged multiple complaints to Marsiling-Yew Tee Town Council (MYTTC). However, the issue persists.

“This has caused significant obstruction, making it difficult for other residents to access the chute and move freely along the corridor,” she said.

“Although cleanup efforts have been carried out several times, the occupants continue to place items back in the same areas shortly after.”

In photos sent to Stomp, a clothing rack, a wheelchair, a shopping trolley and at least four bicycles can be seen in the lift landing. On another occasion, a clothing rack, a standing fan and two chairs were among the items occupying the same space. Quilts were also hung to dry on the railings of the staircase, with parts of it obstructing the stairway.

The Stomper also shared a photo of the rubbish chute area, which appears to be cluttered with bags and an empty cabinet frame. A long table can be seen by the entryway to the chute.

PHOTO: STOMP

Anonymous expressed concerns that the clutter is not only inconveniencing other residents, but potentially creating safety hazards too.

Additionally, she alleged that those who have shared feedback on this issue have been harassed by the unit’s occupants.

When asked to describe the harassment, the Stomper claimed that the occupants would “make funny noises” when she walks past their unit and call her “crazy” and “stupid”. They would shift her items and leave rubbish near her door, said the Stomper, adding the the occupants have also threatened to sue her.

Anonymous is sharing her experience with Stomp as she wants the matter to be resolved “once and for all”.

“I want a peaceful and safe environment to live in,” said the Stomper, who expressed her wish to avoid further “troubles and harassment”.



Town council will enforce removal ‘where necessary’

In response to Stomp’s queries, an MYTTC spokesperson said that it is aware of the situation.

“We have reached out to the residents involved and issued advisories to remove items along the lift corridor and other common areas,” said the spokesperson on March 24.

The town council will continue to monitor the matter closely and, where necessary, enforce the removal of items that it deems a safety risk or obstruction to fire escape routes.

MYTTC urged all residents to be considerate when using shared spaces, and to keep common areas clear for safety and accessibility.

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