Man's foot 'crushed' by kids on joyride at Queenstown Christmas event

A man said he was injured after two children riding a joyride collided with him during a Christmas carnival event in Queenstown.

The Stomper Christmas Joyride Victim told Stomp the incident happened on Dec 7 at the Christmas in Queenstown event held at the Church of the Good Shepherd.

He said he was patronising one of the booths when the children, who were riding a carnival-style joyride, crashed into his left foot.

"It was extremely painful," he shared. "I could feel the weight of the ride as it crushed my foot."

According to the Stomper, the joyride was a metal carnival ride shaped like a teddy bear, which he described as 'very heavy'.

He added that the area was crowded and congested, with many people moving through narrow pathways lined with booths.

"Due to the large number of people and the congested area, it felt like an accident waiting to happen," he said. "There were a lot of people around and the paths were narrow.

"Why their parents didn't supervise the ride is beyond me!"

The Stomper said that he chose not to confront anyone at the time as he did not want to dampen the festive atmosphere.

Following the incident, his left foot continued to ache, especially when moving it.

He also suffered a cut and bruising, and sought medical attention.

He shared photos of his injuries and a medical report with Stomp, indicating he had likely suffered a soft tissue injury.

The Stomper believes CCTV cameras in the area may have captured the incident and has since emailed the Church of the Good Shepherd to inform them about what happened but has not received a response yet.

"I feel it's important that the church and the public are made aware of the dangers of having joyrides in such congested areas," he said. "Parents should also supervise their children more closely."

He hopes sharing his experience will prompt organisers and attendees to consider safety more carefully at crowded festive events.

Stomp has contacted the church for more information.

