A man who allegedly stole a Yishun resident’s bicycle has been arrested and is believed to be involved in eight cases of theft. PHOTO: STOMP

Man who allegedly stole Stomper’s $1,500 bicycle arrested, believed to be involved in 8 Yishun thefts

A hooded man caught on camera allegedly stealing a Stomper’s bicycle outside a Yishun flat has been arrested.

The 36-year-old was nabbed on March 25 for his suspected involvement in a series of theft cases involving bicycles and Personal Mobility Devices (PMDs), said the police in a news release on the same day.

Police said eight cases of theft were reported across Yishun Avenue 6, Yishun Avenue 9, Yishun Street 31, Yishun Street 42, Yishun Street 43 and Yishun Street 44 between December 2025 and March 2026.

One of these cases involved Stomper Almast11’s $1,500 bicycle, which was stolen at Yishun Street 44 on March 11.

In an earlier Stomp report, Almast11 alleged that the man had first checked out his bicycle on March 10 before returning the following day to steal it.

Through follow-up investigations and with the aid of images from police cameras and CCTV footage, officers from Woodlands Police Division established the suspect’s identity and arrested him.

A bicycle was seized as a case exhibit. Stomp understands that it is not Almast11’s bicycle.

Almast11 told Stomp that the police had informed him about the man’s arrest, but added: “I can’t get my bicycle as the thief has sold it off and investigations are ongoing.”

The man will be charged in court on March 26 with theft, which carries a jail term of up to three years, a fine, or both.

The police said they have zero tolerance for such criminal acts, adding that they “will spare no effort to apprehend offenders and deal with them in accordance with the law”.

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