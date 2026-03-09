Man turns bus ride into 'solo viewing party', plays movie on speaker and snacks on Cheezels

A commuter turned a small section of a bus into his own mini cinema while travelling from Suntec City on Feb 19.

Stomper Michael shared a video of the incident which he said happened on bus service 107M at about 11.20pm.

In the video, a man is seen seated on the bus with his phone placed on the seat in front of him while watching a movie. He is also seen munching from a pack of Cheezels.

"This individual was catching up on Robin Williams's filmography by setting up a solo viewing party, complete with a thermos and at least two bags of chips," Michael said.

According to the Stomper, the movie was played aloud without headphones.

"The volume was loud and blatant," he said. "I'd be surprised if the bus captain wasn't aware.

"Two other female passengers to my left were looking and giggling."

Michael, who was seated behind the man, said he initially did not realise what was happening.

"I was in my own world with noise-cancelling headphones before I realised what he was doing," he said.

"The smell of snacks made me look up and then I saw his portable home theatre set-up."

He added that the man continued watching the movie, eating and drinking for the entire time he was on the bus, which was about 20 minutes.

Michael later moved to another seat after recording the video.

"I wish I'd filmed longer," he said. "It was so blatant that it was more funny than annoying."

Last March, the Land Transport Authority said it would step up enforcement against nuisance and disruptive commuter behaviour on our public transport.

Those caught playing music or videos loudly without earphones may receive a notification of offence carrying fines of up to $500 per violation.

According to SBS Transit's website, passengers are not allowed to smoke, eat, drink or litter on buses.

Stomp has reached out to SBS Transit for comment.

