Man thanks driver for giving way... with middle finger: 'Where is this hairless monkey from?'

A driver stopped to let a pedestrian pass at a zebra crossing, only to get an obscene gesture in return.

Stomper Tan shared dashcam footage of the encounter at Seton Close on Dec 7 at 2.14pm.

Tan explained that he had only just recalled the incident that left him "angry and mused", hence his delay in sharing it with Stomp.

He said on Dec 18: "I stopped for him to pass, yet I got a middle finger. Is it necessary or this is a new way to say thank you?"

In the footage, the pedestrian can be seen flashing his middle finger, crossing the road, and then gesturing angrily.

According to Tan, this was because he had honked after the man showed his middle finger.

An argument ensued between the pair, in which Tan can be heard saying, "This is zebra (crossing)... F*** you lah," and "Bloody idiot" while the man continued shouting.

"You can see from the smile from the female pedestrian," Tan told Stomp.

"Where is this hairless monkey came from? What education has this mammal received?"

