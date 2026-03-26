Man takes Sembawang resident’s $36.70 McDonald’s delivery from door, police investigating

Her daughter’s food was in the bag.

A Sembawang resident claimed her McDonald’s delivery was stolen by a man caught on camera outside her flat on March 22.

Stomper Dawn, who lives at Block 369 Admiralty Drive, shared CCTV footage recorded at 6.06pm of the man approaching her door.

The video shows the man talking to someone on his phone before grabbing the plastic bag and walking away. Another man can be seen waiting nearby with a trolley.

“This is our first time our food was stolen from our door,” said Dawn.

She had ordered two burger meals and two McFlurries, which came up to a total of $36.70.

The Stomper said as there was no door knock or bell ring, she was unaware her food had been delivered until she checked her order status and CCTV camera.

“The food was delivered 15 minutes earlier and stolen!” said Dawn, who was “very hungry and angry”.

“It was my girl’s dinner,” she said.

“We always think Singapore is very safe, our neighbours are good too and nobody will ever steal from us! We are not sure who these two men are, but please don’t damage Singapore’s image as a safe country.”

In response to a Stomp query, the police confirmed a report was lodged, adding that investigations are ongoing.

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