Man takes parcel worth over $100 from outside Tengah flat 13 minutes after it was delivered

The police are investigating a case involving a man who allegedly took a parcel left outside a woman's flat in Tengah just minutes after it was delivered.

Stomper C shared that she had ordered items worth over $100 as Christmas gifts.

In footage seen by Stomp, a courier is seen arriving at her door with the parcel on Dec 18, 2025, at about 4.20pm.

"Our door camera recorded the delivery, and the delivery driver also sent me a message with photo evidence confirming that the parcel was left at my doorstep," she said.

However, at about 4.33pm, the door camera captured a different man approaching her unit, pausing briefly before picking up the parcel and walking away.

He appeared to be using his phone.

C added that what made the incident particularly suspicious was the location of her home.

"Our home is a corner unit located at the very end of the corridor, where there is no other foot traffic," the Stomper said.

"It appears unlikely that someone would walk all the way to the back unless they intended to target our unit.

"The short time interval between the delivery and the theft further suggests that it may have been intentional."

She told Stomp that she made a police report about two weeks ago regarding the incident.

The police confirmed with Stomp that a report was lodged and investigations are ongoing.

