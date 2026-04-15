Man takes bra from outside Toa Payoh flat, stuffs it down his pants in broad daylight

A man was caught on camera allegedly taking female undergarments from outside a Toa Payoh flat — in broad daylight.

The incident occurred at Block 3 Lorong 7 Toa Payoh on April 12 at about 1.44pm.

A Stomper shared footage of what happened on behalf of her neighbour.

“Please shame this guy, he took my neighbour’s bra,” she said. “So sick.”

The video shows the man walking along the corridor before stopping outside the resident’s unit. He reaches for a hanger and then squats down to remove a bra from it.

He is seen stuffing the garment into his pants before placing the hanger back and continuing down the corridor.

When contacted, the Stomper’s neighbour said she did not recognise the man in the video

According to her, the man took her bra and a pair of underwear from outside her home.

She made a police report on the same day.

In response to a Stomp query, the police confirmed that a report has been lodged and investigations are ongoing.

A similar case was recently reported in Serangoon, where a man was caught on camera allegedly taking bras and panties from a laundry pole outside a flat on multiple occasions.

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