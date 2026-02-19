Man slaps himself and kowtows to woman — who responds by lying in middle of Joo Chiat road

A late-night dispute between a man and a woman in Joo Chiat drew the attention of a nearby resident on Feb 15.

Stomper E told Stomp the incident happened near 64 Joo Chiat Place at about 12.50am.

"I heard a noise, but only looked out the window at 1.10am," said E, who recorded videos of the couple and shared them with Stomp.

In one clip, the couple appear to be in the middle of an argument, though it is unclear what they were talking about.

The barefoot woman is seen putting on her sandals before yelling at the man.

They walk along the road before she turns and storms off in the opposite direction while continuing to yell. She eventually sits on a kerb, where the man joins her.

E said that was when she called the police.

"They told me someone had already reported it," she said. "So I decided to record the scene after the call as well."

In another video, the man is seen kneeling in front of the seated woman and slapping himself.

He then appears to kowtow to her, hitting his head on the pavement.

When he repeats the action, the woman stands up and lies down in the middle of the road.

She eventually returns to sit beside the man on the kerb, after which he stands up and walks away.

The Stomper speculated: "The man liked the woman, confessed his feelings and refused to let her go, but she did not seem to feel the same way.

"When he continued refusing to let her leave, the woman threatened him and lay down in the middle of the road."

Stomp has contacted the police for more information.

