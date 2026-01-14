Man in skirt selling tissues near school in CCK 'also a flasher', wants to talk about his grandma: Witness
Anonymous
He was previously spotted in Yishun, Marsiling and Woodlands.
A man in a black skirt was seen selling packs of tissue paper opposite Bukit Panjang Government High School at Choa Chu Kang Avenue 4.
Sharing photos of the man wearing a white T-shirt and posing for the camera on Jan 13, Stomper Anonymous described the man as "a stalker and a pervert".
"Please be careful," said the Stomper.
"He is also a flasher. He will ask you to buy tissues and if you don't, he will force you and ask you to go to one corner to talk to him about his grandma."
Videos and photos of the man have been circulating online since last year.
A Redditor who posted a photo of him on the train on Dec 14 said: "He flashes, sells tissues and asks passers-by if he is pretty."
In a Dec 10 Stomp report, a woman told Stomp she had met the same person near her HDB block in Woodlands on Nov 28.
She said the man had pressured her to give him $20, claiming he needed money to feed his eight siblings. He also followed her around and showed up at her block the next day.
"I did not go back home for a few days because I was scared he would be there waiting for me," she added.