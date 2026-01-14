Man in skirt selling tissues near school in CCK 'also a flasher', wants to talk about his grandma: Witness

He was previously spotted in Yishun, Marsiling and Woodlands.

A man in a black skirt was seen selling packs of tissue paper opposite Bukit Panjang Government High School at Choa Chu Kang Avenue 4.

Sharing photos of the man wearing a white T-shirt and posing for the camera on Jan 13, Stomper Anonymous described the man as "a stalker and a pervert".

"Please be careful," said the Stomper.

"He is also a flasher. He will ask you to buy tissues and if you don't, he will force you and ask you to go to one corner to talk to him about his grandma."

PHOTOS: STOMP

Videos and photos of the man have been circulating online since last year.

A Redditor who posted a photo of him on the train on Dec 14 said: "He flashes, sells tissues and asks passers-by if he is pretty."

In a Dec 10 Stomp report, a woman told Stomp she had met the same person near her HDB block in Woodlands on Nov 28.

She said the man had pressured her to give him $20, claiming he needed money to feed his eight siblings. He also followed her around and showed up at her block the next day.

"I did not go back home for a few days because I was scared he would be there waiting for me," she added.

What do you think?

Have something to say? Comment below

Want to share a story? Send it to us by emailorWhatsApp.

Get more of Stomp's latest updates by following us on:

Join the conversation