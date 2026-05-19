Man shoves, kicks and punches another guy in fight outside MBS

A man was caught on video repeatedly shoving, punching and kicking another man outside Avenue Lounge at Marina Bay Sands.

Stomper Anonymous alerted Stomp to videos of the fight that he said started circulating online last week.

According to the Stomper, the incident happened on May 2 at about 2am.

In the videos, a man in a blue shirt and white pants is seen confronting another man dressed in black.

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The man in blue is seen shoving, kicking and throwing punches at the other man, who at one point tumbles to the ground and appears to adjust a watch that has come loose.

A voice belonging to someone behind the camera can be heard saying: “Don’t engage, just leave him alone.”

The aggressor is also heard shouting vulgarities and repeatedly telling the other man to leave:

“Get the f*** out of here.”

“Last warning, last warning.”

“Afterwards I’ll f****** knock you off.”

“Don’t f****** come near me.”

“Go home, go home.”

The man in black later tells the person recording to “stop protecting him” and calls the other man “uncivilised”.

The person behind the camera is then heard saying: “Sir, he is not having a good day. Just let him be. Soon he will be okay. He will be okay tomorrow.”

‘Hooliganism has no place in Singapore’

The Stomper claimed the videos were allegedly circulated by the aggressor and his friends.

According to the Stomper, the man wearing the blue shirt claimed the other man had been “acting big”.

“He kept beating on this other clearly drunk guy before eventually leaving with his gang,” said the Stomper, who sent the videos to Stomp because he felt such behaviour should be called out.

“I felt sad for the clearly drunk guy getting berated and beaten in public,” he added. “I just think hooliganism has no place in Singapore.”

Stomp understands the police were not alerted to this case.

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