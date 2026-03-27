Man scatters ‘food’ around bushes while smoking outside Sengkang Grand Mall restaurant

A man was seen scattering what appeared to be food around some bushes while smoking outside a restaurant at Sengkang Grand Mall.

Stomper Anonymous shared a video of the incident that occurred on Feb 20 at around 1pm.

In the video, the man can be seen with a cigarette in his mouth as he tosses something from a plastic bag four times.

Anonymous believes that the man was tossing “food” and “trying to feed birds”.

Anonymous, who had been dining in the restaurant, said the man was in the act “for about five minutes” before finishing his cigarette and leaving.

“I used to close two eyes about these things,” the Stomper said, adding that he has since realised keeping the environment clean is a shared responsibility.

However, he noted that such behaviour is becoming a “very common” sight in Singapore.

“I feel that surveillance alone is not enough. There should be more education to internalise positive behaviour on an individual level,” Anonymous told Stomp on March 26.

According to the National Parks Board (NParks), feeding wildlife, including birds, is an offence under the Wildlife Act and may result in a fine of up to $10,000.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) said it maintains strict enforcement against public health offences, including littering. First-time offenders may face a fine of $300.

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