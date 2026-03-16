Man riding PMD with boy crosses against red light, Stomper says this is why youths ignore rules

A motorist was concerned after seeing a man riding a motorised personal mobility device (PMD) with a young boy cross a pedestrian crossing against a red light.

Stomper Anonymous shared dashcam footage of the incident at the junction of Punggol Road and Punggol Field on March 3.

In the video, the boy is seated in front of the man on the e-scooter. The PMD rider stops midway to let a car make a right turn into the road in front of them before continuing on.

"The situation was confusing with a high potential for mistakes and accidents," said the Stomper.

Assuming the man was the boy's father, the motorist added: "When youths ride PMDs on the road, netizens always ask why their parents never stop them.

"This incident shows that the parents teach them rule-breaking from young."

Under the Active Mobility Act, motorised PMDs are not allowed on the road. They are allowed only on cycling paths and shared paths.

On Dec 29, 2025, two 13-year-old boys riding a PMD on a pedestrian crossing were taken to hospital after their PMD was hit by a car making a right turn at a Yishun junction. The traffic light was in the car's favour.

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