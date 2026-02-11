Man removes $60 plant from pot outside Marine Parade TCM clinic: Return it or police report may be made

A man was caught on CCTV allegedly taking a potted plant from outside a traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) clinic in Marine Parade on Feb 10.

Stomper Vic, who is the clinic owner's husband, told Stomp the incident happened at Zeng Zeng TCM's Marine Parade Central branch at about 4.43am.

He shared CCTV footage of the incident and said the man was wearing a cap and had an "unsteady gait" as he approached a table outside the clinic.

In the video, the man is seen removing the plant from its pot and placing it into a large red plastic bag before walking away.

"No interaction with staff was observed during the incident," the Stomper said.

Vic estimated the plant to cost about $60, including the pot.

He said he does not recall seeing the man in the neighbourhood before.

"We hope sharing this information will help raise awareness among nearby businesses and residents to remain vigilant," he said.

He also hopes the man will return the plant and said a police report may be made if it is not given back.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.