Man pockets 6 watches in Little India shop, employee confronts him when he returns 3 days later

A man was caught on camera allegedly stealing watches from a Little India shop on March 26.

Stomper Kim, who works at the shop, said the six watches were worth a total of $64.90.

She shared CCTV footage showing the man in a cap casually walking into the shop at 120 Serangoon Road before taking the timepieces from the display and putting them in his pants pocket.

Three days after the alleged theft, the same man in the same cap returned to the shop, this time wearing a black face mask. One of the shop’s employees recognised him from the CCTV footage and went to confront him.

The Stomper also shared a video of a woman speaking to the man.

Kim recounted: “My friend stopped him to show him the CCTV footage, but he said it was not him and ran out.”

She said that her friend tried to catch the man, but he threatened to hit her. The man escaped.

The Stomper said her boss did not want to make a police report, but she does not know why.

The offence of theft in dwelling carries an imprisonment term of up to seven years and a fine.

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