Man pees at Sembawang bus stop and leaves puddle behind despite nearby MRT toilet

A man was seen urinating at a bus stop outside Sembawang MRT station in broad daylight.

Stomper Ann told Stomp that she witnessed the incident on Jan 29 at around 12.30pm.

She said there were fewer than five people at the bus stop at the time and no one confronted the man over his actions.

A video shared with Stomp shows a man standing slightly bent over near a bus stop, with a visible puddle on the ground nearby. He appears to be fastening his pants as the Stomper approaches.

"I felt disgusted as it was at the bus stop," Ann said. "He could have gone to the nearest toilet inside the MRT station."

According to the National Environment Agency, those found urinating or defecating in public will be fined $300. If convicted in court, offenders can be fined up to $1,000.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.

Explore more on these topics