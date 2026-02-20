Man orders $59 Valentine's Day bouquet that arrives unwrapped at bottom, florist says it's 'normal'

Roses are usually a safe bet for a Valentine's Day gift, but for one man, the bouquet he ordered for his wife made the evening decidedly unromantic.

Stomper Mkee ordered the Love Expression Roses Bouquet from Ferns N Petals Singapore, a global florist chain, on the evening of Feb 13.

According to its website description, the $59 bouquet is a "graceful expression of love" and "perfect for romantic moments that speak straight from the heart". It consists of six pink roses, six red roses, and leaf fillers wrapped in "premium" wrapping paper and an "elegant" ribbon.

PHOTO: FERNS N PETALS SINGAPORE

At home on Valentine's Day, Mkee and his wife waited eagerly for the bouquet and were happy when the roses were finally delivered. However, they soon realised something was amiss.

"I received the flowers with the bottom unwrapped," said Mkee, who only took notice of it after bringing the bouquet into his house.

"This is unjust," the Stomper added, sharing a photo showing the bouquet with the ends of its stems and cotton pads visible.

When Mkee reached out to Ferns N Petals Singapore via WhatsApp, he was told that the pictures on the website are "indicative in nature".

PHOTO: STOMP

Ferns N Petals said it strives to create bouquet arrangements "as similar as possible" to the ones shown on its website, but "the actual product may vary slightly in appearance due to availability and other factors".

When Mkee pushed back, he was yet again told that the "product is delivered as per the description on the site".

The reply did not placate Mkee, who hopes to "spread awareness" by sharing his experience.

Bouquet is 'normal', says florist company

In response to a Stomp query, a spokesperson for Ferns N Petals Singapore said that "the presentation described is a normal part of the floral preparation process".

"As flowers are fresh products, every florist has a unique style, and wrapping techniques can vary," the spokesperson added.

"While we always strive to match the website imagery as closely as possible, the high volume of orders during the Valentine's Day period meant that, in this instance, the wrapping did not extend fully to the base.

"We understand the customer's disappointment and sincerely apologise that the presentation did not meet his expectations for such a special occasion."

The spokesperson said Mkee's feedback has been shared with Ferns N Petals' production team "to ensure stricter quality control and to prioritise the best possible presentation for all future orders".

