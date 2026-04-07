Man offers $50 reward after losing wallet in Paya Lebar, says finder can also keep cash

A man is appealing for help to locate his lost wallet, which he believes he may have misplaced in Paya Lebar.

Stomper Allan said he lost his brown leather Fossil tri-fold wallet on March 28 between 12pm and 2pm, possibly at SingPost Centre or in the vicinity of Paya Lebar Quarter (PLQ).

The wallet contains his identity card (IC), DBS and OCBC ATM cards, a UOB credit card, a Passion Silver card, a Nets FlashPay card, lottery tickets and about $70 to $80 in cash.

He is offering a $50 reward for the return of his wallet and IC.

The Stomper said the wallet holds sentimental value.

“I feel depressed because it was a gift,” he said. “It’s okay for whoever finds it to take the cash and just return the wallet and IC.”

If you have found Allan’s wallet, kindly contact Stomp at stomp@sph.com.sg or WhatsApp 9384 3761.

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