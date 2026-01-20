Man leaves rubbish in Woodlands resident's flower pot after collecting parcel from collection point

A man was seen discarding rubbish into a resident's flower pot along a common corridor in Woodlands on Jan 13.

Stomper Ally shared footage of the incident that took place at Block 782E Woodlands Crescent at about 4.36pm.

According to the Stomper, the area is located near a Shopee collection point and littering has been occurring frequently.

In CCTV footage shared by Ally, a man wearing a purple T-shirt is seen exiting a lift and leaving what appears to be a plastic water bottle in one of the flower pots along the corridor.

He is later seen returning to the lift lobby with a package.

"Residents hope authorities can increase monitoring and enforcement to keep the environment clean," Ally said.

She added that she did not make any police report, but hopes to create awareness to discourage public littering in the area.

Under the Environmental Public Health Act, littering offenders can be fined up to $2,000, $4,000, and $10,000 for their first, second and subsequent offences respectively.

