Man lashes out at Stomper with obscene gestures for telling him not to block lift with his things

A man lashed out at another with obscene gestures for telling him not to obstruct the lift with his things.

Stomper A said he was going to visit a friend at Block 554 Bedok North Street 3 on Jan 13 at 4pm when the incident happened.

"This uncle left the items in such a way that they were blocking the lift landing," recounted A, who shared a photo of a bulging black trash bag and metal frames on the floor in front of the lift doors.

Other photos show the man loading the items onto a trolley at the lift landing.

A added: "I told him to put them to the side so as not to cause obstruction for lift users. The next moment, he scolded me vulgarities."

As the Stomper left the block to get away from the man, the man furiously made obscene hand gestures at him, which A caught on camera.

So did the Stomper manage to visit his friend?

"Yes," said A, who returned to the block later. "By then, the uncle had gone up the lift already."

