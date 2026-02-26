Man hurls vulgarities, flashes middle finger and punches private-hire car over $12.80 fare in Punggol

A passenger was caught on video hurling vulgarities and hitting a private-hire car after being asked to pay for a trip in Punggol on Feb 2.

Stomper Anonymous shared dashcam footage of the incident, which he said happened to his friend at Block 315B Punggol Central at about 6.44am.

The Stomper, who previously worked as a private-hire driver for three years, remains in a drivers' group chat where the video was shared.

According to him, his friend had picked up a man and a woman from the Sumang Walk area for a short trip. The fare was $12.80 and was to be paid in cash.

"When my friend arrived at the destination, he asked nicely for the fare as it was a cash payment order," the Stomper said.

He alleged that the male passenger suddenly became aggressive and was believed to be drunk.

In the clip, the driver is heard telling the passengers that the fare had not been paid. A man is heard asking how much it is.

After the driver replies that it is $12.80, the man is heard saying: "You come out, you walk out now, f***ing walk out now and come and talk to me."

It is unclear whether he was addressing the driver or his companion.

The man is then seen standing in front of the vehicle and pointing his middle finger at the driver as the woman attempts to restrain him and calm him down.

Rear camera footage shows the man falling to the ground before throwing punches at the car.

He is later seen arguing with the woman, shoving her and shouting vulgarities. He can be heard repeatedly saying: "What the f*** I do to you?"

Towards the end of the video, the woman is heard apologising to the driver and exchanging contact details so she can PayNow the fare to him.

"By tomorrow I will confirm pay you, please, really very sorry for all this shit," she says.

The Stomper was unable to confirm whether the fare was eventually paid.

He added that his friend had just completed a graveyard shift and was too tired to make a police report, but agreed when he suggested they "Stomp it".

The Stomper said he wanted to share the incident to raise awareness about violence against drivers.

"It's unacceptable," he said. "The driver was only asking for the fare, and the passenger asked him out for a fight."

