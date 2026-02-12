Man holds umbrella over 16-year-old boy after Toa Payoh accident, car driver assisting with investigations

A 16-year-old boy was taken to hospital after he was involved in an accident with a car at Lorong 8 Toa Payoh on Feb 10.

Stomper Anonymous alerted Stomp to the incident, which he said happened near the Police Security Command base.

"I think a person was knocked down," he said.

In a video shared by the Stomper, paramedics are seen attending to the teenager who is kneeling by the roadside as a man holds an umbrella over him to provide shade.

Several people are gathered nearby, including another man who appears to be shirtless.

In response to Stomp's queries, the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the accident at about 2.50pm.

The 16-year-old male pedestrian was taken conscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

"A 39-year-old male car driver is assisting with investigations," a police spokesperson said.

Investigations are ongoing.

