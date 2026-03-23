Man found dead at foot of Choa Chu Kang block in case of fall from height, police investigating

A 45-year-old man was found dead at the foot of a Choa Chu Kang block on March 20.

Stomper HL shared a photo of the police in the carpark at Block 235 Choa Chu Kang Central with the area cordoned off.

In response to a Stomp query, the police said they were alerted to a case of fall from height at the block at about 11.40am.

The man was found lying motionless and was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic from the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police said they do not suspect foul play.

Police investigations are ongoing.

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