Man exits car to slap Grab driver twice after getting honked at: 'My face was red'

Nicely dressed, but ugly behaviour.

A Grab driver has come forward with more details about an altercation he had with a BYD driver, who allegedly slapped him twice.

Stomper G shared dashcam footage of the incident that occurred in Park Crescent on Oct 31 at around 6.24pm.

He recounted: "I was sending my passenger to her destination when this BYD in front of me stopped. The car was not moving even though it was the green light and there were no other vehicles.

"The driver got upset when I honked at him and came out of his car. He asked me, 'What is the problem?'

"I said, 'Why you not moving when no car on the lane?' He then slapped me twice. My face was red."

G said he visited a polyclinic under the police's advice.

The lack of updates in his case, even after dashcam footage was posted online, prompted him to share the incident with Stomp in December.

"I have my passenger and the opposite vehicle as witnesses," G added.

"Till now, the police have yet to conclude investigations. If nothing is done, this driver will go on causing harm to other road users."

In response to a Stomp query, the police confirmed that a report was lodged and investigations are ongoing.

