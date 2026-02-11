Man distributing flyers takes orange left outside Woodlands flat: 'Not your things, don't touch'

A Woodlands resident was annoyed when she discovered a man had taken an orange left outside her flat on Feb 9.

Stomper Jas told Stomp the incident happened at Block 351 Woodlands Avenue 1 at about 9.03pm.

In CCTV footage she shared, a man is seen placing a flyer at her unit before taking one of two oranges that had been left on a ledge opposite the door.

Jas said the orange was not part of a Chinese New Year offering.

"I like to place things here and there," she explained.

The Stomper believes people should not touch items that do not belong to them.

"Not your things, don't touch," she said.

Jas also noted that this was the first such incident since she moved into her flat more than three years ago.

