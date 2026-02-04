Man digs nose and wipes fingers on bus window, leaving other passengers disgusted

A bus commuter was left disgusted after witnessing a fellow passenger behaving unhygienically on a public bus.

Stomper Anonymous shared a video of the incident that happened on bus service 157 on Feb 3 at around 9am.

In the clip, a man seated by the window is seen repeatedly picking his nose before wiping his fingers on the window beside him.

"I was utterly disgusted," the Stomper said, adding that the man's behaviour was highly inconsiderate.

"And yes, the lady sitting behind him noticed it as well and turned around to look at me and my wife in disgust."

Under the Land Transport Authority's Conditions of Carriage on maintaining public health and cleanliness, passengers "shall not spit, place or throw litter, or soil any fittings, equipment or property onboard public buses".

Bus captains may instruct non-compliant passengers to alight without a fare refund.

