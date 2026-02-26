Man dabaos pastries from cruise buffet, Stomper says it's 'excessive'

A man was seen packing pastries from a breakfast buffet into plastic bags during a cruise sailing from Singapore to Melaka on Feb 10.

Stomper Jas said the incident occurred onboard the Genting Dream cruise at about 9.50am.

In a video shared with Stomp, a man is seen placing pastries from a plate into plastic bags inside his satchel, which was on his lap under the table.

He repeats this several times as he continues eating and conversing with his companions.

Jas claimed the man was taking "excessive amounts" of food.

"Buffet is meant to be eaten on the spot, not to be dabao (packed)," she said.

The Stomper felt it was against buffet etiquette and showed a lack of social responsibility.

"This is definitely unacceptable," she said. "Otherwise, why would the man pack the food into his bag so sneakily?"

According to discussions on Reddit, some cruisers say it is acceptable to take food back to their cabins for later consumption. Others, however, note that unpackaged food should not be taken off the ship, as most ports prohibit it.

Advisories may vary across cruise lines.

Stomp has contacted StarDream Cruises, which operates Genting Dream, to clarify its policy on taking food from buffet restaurants.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.

Explore more on these topics cruise

food

buffet