Man crosses road dangerously with child, flashes middle finger after Disney fireworks in Marina Bay

A man who was among a large crowd of pedestrians crossing the road was caught on camera flashing his middle finger at a driver.

The incident occurred along Raffles Avenue on March 14 at around 9pm.

Stomper YT shared dashcam footage showing what is believed to be a crowd dispersing after the Disney Adventure fireworks and drone show in Marina Bay.

A large group of pedestrians can be seen crossing the road, in front of JT’s car, even after the traffic light turns green for vehicles.

JT slowly inches forward as pedestrians make their way towards both sides of the road, with a man in a blue top and his child among the last few stragglers.

The man, who is holding the child’s hand, turns back and flashes his middle finger before stepping onto the pavement.

The Stomper said the man’s reaction was prompted by a driver sounding the horn at the crowd.

YT recounted: “He responded by showing the middle finger and continued walking as if he was in the right.

“Such irresponsible and disgraceful behaviour not only endangers himself, but also sets a shameful example for his daughter.”

It is an offence to cross the road on a red light and those caught failing to obey traffic signals can be fined $50.

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