Man claims drunk delivery rider ‘randomly’ attacked him at Bukit Panjang coffee shop, police looking into it

A man alleged that he was “randomly” assaulted by a drunk delivery rider at a Bukit Panjang coffee shop on the night of March 14.

Stomper Teo, who is a friend of the victim, alerted Stomp to the incident at Block 103 Gangsa Road.

Stomp contacted the victim, who is also a food delivery rider, to find out what happened.

The victim said he was on his way home at 11.11pm when he was assaulted. His attacker allegedly punched him and tore his shirt.

He claimed he did not know his attacker “personally”, but had seen his attacker among a group of people sitting around three tables in the coffee shop before the assault.

The victim told Stomp: “He attacked me randomly under the influence of 30 other individuals who were his drinking buddies in the coffee shop. He was drunk when he attacked me as he had drunk quite a number of cups of alcohol.”

The police and an ambulance were called, but by the time the police arrived, the attacker and the group had left the scene, said the victim.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force told Stomp it received a call for assistance at 11.20pm and took one person to Woodlands Hospital.

The victim said he had swelling on the left side of his face and scratches near his armpit where his shirt was torn.

He made a police report on March 16.

In response to a Stomp query, the police confirmed a report was lodged, adding that they are looking into the matter.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.

Explore more on these topics delivery rider

fight

injured