Man caught on video taking underwear from laundry hanging outside Clementi flat

A man was caught on video allegedly taking underwear from laundry hanging outside a flat in Clementi on March 5.

Stomper Reddy shared CCTV footage of the incident, which he said happened at his block along Clementi West Street 1 at about 1.47pm.

In the video, a man wearing a blue T-shirt is seen standing at a staircase for more than 20 seconds.

He appears to look around before approaching the laundry hung on poles outside the Stomper's unit.

The man then slowly removes several clothing items from the poles before turning and heading up the stairs.

According to the Stomper, the items taken were five pieces of his daughter's underwear.

Reddy added that he has reported the matter to the police.

Stomp ha reached out to the police for more information.

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