Man caught peeing under Serangoon North resident's window 'takes the icing' for doing it in broad daylight

A Serangoon North resident is at her wits' end after repeatedly catching men urinating outside her unit.

Stomper H, who lives at Block 102 Serangoon North Avenue 1, told Stomp she has experienced three such incidents so far.

She shared with Stomp CCTV footage of the latest case which occurred on Dec 5 at 7.43am.

"A man was peeing outside my window," she said.

"This is not the first encounter, but this one takes the icing on the cake for his confidence in peeing in broad daylight."

The Stomper said she installed a CCTV camera after the previous incidents to deter such acts but was dismayed to find it happening again.

"I have already lodged a police report and am awaiting their advice," she said. "I'm at my wits' end because when they urinate outside my home, I have to clean up after them."

She noted that the individuals involved were different people.

"The angle they pee at is along a pathway where people walk," she added.

"My next-door neighbour is an elderly woman who often does gardening. Imagine if she sees this... it would freak her out."

In response to a Stomp query, the police confirmed that a report was lodged.

