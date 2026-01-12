Man caught on CCTV taking $50 plant outside West Coast Drive shop, police investigating

A man was caught on camera taking a potted plant from outside a shop at West Coast Drive on Jan 5.

Stomper K, an employee, said the incident took place outside a unit at 501 West Coast Drive at about 10.38pm.

In CCTV footage shared with Stomp, a man is seen approaching a row of plants placed outside the shop before picking one up and walking away with it.

K said the plant belongs to his boss' shop.

"This happened shortly after our shop's neighbour, a spa, closed at about 10.30pm," he said, adding that people often sit outside the spa until closing time.

"Judging by the time and action, this seems planned."

He added that this was the first time such an incident had occurred and that the plant was valued at about $50.

"CCTVs are everywhere," he said. "Why steal?"

In response to a Stomp query, the police confirmed a report was lodged and investigations are ongoing.

