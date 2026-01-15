Man caught on CCTV taking 5 pieces of women's underwear at Yishun HDB block, police investigating

A Yishun resident has lodged a police report after a man was caught on CCTV taking several pieces of underwear from outside her HDB flat.

Stomper Lin told Stomp the incident occurred on Jan 14 at about 5.26pm.

In the footage shared by Lin, the young man is seen approaching a laundry rack and unpegging women's underwear.

According to Lin, he took about five pieces.

"The entire incident was recorded by CCTV cameras, which captured clear footage of the man's face," she said, adding that this was the second time such an incident had happened.

"The first time, we suspected someone was stealing, but we did not have a CCTV camera installed yet," she said. "After that, we installed one and managed to capture this incident."

She said the incident has left her "feeling worried".

In response to a Stomp query, the police confirmed a report was lodged and investigations are ongoing.

