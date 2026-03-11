Man calls Aljunied Crescent 'a living slum' after spotting rats and rodent droppings at night

Rats have been spotted at Aljunied Avenue 2, leaving one man worried about a possible infestation and calling for "immediate intervention".

Stomper Wang shared photos of rats scurrying about near a FairPrice supermarket and a church on the night of Feb 24. The rodents can be seen at the void deck and around rubbish bins.

A "highly concerned" Wang said he was heading to his parked vehicle at around 11pm when he heard a "loud litany of rat squeaks".

"Upon looking closer, I was absolutely shocked and disgusted to see rat droppings scattered around," he said.

"Worse still, I witnessed several rats actively feeding on goods and stocks that were left stored out in the open in front of the carpark."

PHOTO: STOMP

The Stomper believes the issue has been going on for "quite a long while" due to the presence of "massive" rat droppings.

Wang said the sight left him disgusted, especially considering the rodents' proximity to the supermarket's food items.

"​It is deeply disheartening and unacceptable that Aljunied Crescent has degenerated into what feels like a living slum," he wrote in an email to the authorities, the town council and Stomp.

"This is a severe public health and hygiene hazard, especially given its close proximity to a major supermarket and residential parking."

Wang appealed for the authorities to take prompt action, adding: "​This situation requires immediate intervention before it worsens."

The Stomper received replies from Marine Parade-Braddell Heights Town Council and the National Environment Agency in March. PHOTOS: STOMP

In response to a Stomp query, Marine Parade-Braddell Heights Town Council said it is aware of rodent activity near the supermarket and surrounding premises.

"We take such issues seriously, as environmental cleanliness and public health are important to our residents, visitors and commercial stakeholders," a spokesperson said on March 10.

The town council has been conducting weekly rodent‑control operations in the area, with the most recent carried out on the night of Feb 26.

Its cleaning team has also increased cleaning frequency to maintain the premises and help reduce potential attractants.

The spokesperson added: "As rodent activity is often linked to the availability of food sources, sustained improvement requires the collective effort of all stakeholders.

"We have therefore intensified our engagement with commercial operators in the vicinity to reinforce the importance of proper housekeeping and responsible refuse management."

Following these engagements, the supermarket has taken steps to minimise clutter and improve the upkeep of its storage area.

"We will continue to work closely with our pest‑control contractor and relevant agencies to monitor the situation and take further action where necessary to safeguard the cleanliness of the estate," the spokesperson told Stomp.

