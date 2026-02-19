Stomper buys new luggage during Taipei trip -- only to find black marks on it after flight home

A man purchased a piece of new luggage on his Taiwan trip, only to find black marks on it days later after his flight back to Singapore.

Meanwhile, a second piece of luggage he was travelling with had markings that appeared to be yellow paint.

Stomper Toh said he found his luggage "full of stains" after disembarking Singapore Airlines flight SQ879 from Taipei on Feb 7. The flight had landed in Singapore at around 10.30pm.

Toh alleged that he only got to retrieve his luggage at close to midnight, though Stomp understands the first piece of baggage for SQ879 went out onto the conveyor belt within 15 minutes.

The Stomper shared photos of a green suitcase which had black scuff marks on its side and said he bought it sometime on Feb 4 or Feb 5.

He also said of his other luggage, a two-year-old orange suitcase: "It's stained with yellow paint that is really hard to remove even using alcohol wipes."

Disgruntled, the Stomper reached out to Singapore Airlines via an online contact form on Feb 7, but said he has yet to get a reply.

According to the Singapore Airlines website, the airline is "not responsible for baggage damage due to normal wear and tear". This includes cuts, scratches, scuffs, dents and marks, among other types of damage.

The airline also recommends that travellers report damaged baggage immediately at the airport.

