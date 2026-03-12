Man in black hoodie allegedly steals $1,500 bicycle outside Yishun flat after checking it out day before

A hooded man was caught on camera allegedly stealing a bicycle outside a Yishun flat in the middle of the night.

Stomper Almast11 believes the hooded man was the same person caught on camera checking out his $1,500 bicycle the day before.

The Yishun Street 44 resident posted videos of both incidents on Instagram on March 11.

"Sharing this to alert residents in the area," he wrote in the post.

In the video of the first incident on March 10 at 7.22pm, a bespectacled man can be seen exiting the lift and looking at two bicycles parked outside the Stomper's flat. The man is clad in a beige cap, black long-sleeve top, black shorts and black Nike shoes. He is also carrying a black bag slung across his body.

"When he noticed my doorbell camera, he quickly turned away and walked towards the neighbouring unit's area before leaving via the lift," said Almast11.

In the video of the second incident on March 11 at 2.06am, a man appears in a similar outfit, except instead of a cap, he is wearing a black hoodie.

He first cuts the bicycle lock and steps away. About two minutes later, he returns, untangles the bicycle lock and carries the bike off with him.

The Stomper wrote in his post: "If anyone has seen this person or knows who he is, please contact me urgently."

In response to a Stomp query, the police confirmed that a report was lodged and investigations are ongoing.

Asked how he felt about what happened, Almast11 told Stomp: "I'm feeling unsafe, but just cautious and alerting the residents."

