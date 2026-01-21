Man arrested for public nuisance after brandishing chopstick like knife at HarbourFront McDonald's

A 45-year-old man was arrested for public nuisance at HarbourFront Centre on the night of Jan 18.

Jason Gay Chin Foon is also being investigated for voluntarily causing hurt.

In response to a Stomp query, the police said they received a call for assistance at about 9.55pm and investigations are ongoing.

Stomper Ivan, an acquaintance of Gay's, said the incident was live-streamed on TikTok.

In the video, Gay can be seen brandishing a chopstick like a knife in a confrontation with another person outside the McDonald's outlet in HarbourFront. He is later seen chasing someone through the crowd in the mall.

Ivan said that Gay was released from prison three weeks earlier and had been the target of "cyberbullies", who lured Gay to the scene under the guise of treating him to dinner.

"These people did not want to let him off and used him for their TikTok content, constantly egging him on and pushing him to the edge," claimed the Stomper, who said he didn't know who the trolls were and why they were targeting Gay.

"He is jobless and they have been setting him up on multiple occasions just to trigger him.

"Jason has been living in fear as he had already been beaten up multiple times before the HarbourFront incident."

According to a police report made by Gay and seen by Stomp, he went to meet a TikToker in Geylang on Jan 13 and was beaten up by four to six people.

In another police report, Gay said he was beaten up by "four male subjects who are my followers/fans on TikTok" at Havelock Road on Jan 16.

Ivan said he has seen online group chats where people allegedly "plotted" against Gay.

"The meet-up at HarbourFront was staged by them with one side pretending to side with Jason and the other against Jason," explained the Stomper.

"Police were already called before he was there. All they wanted was to lure him and trigger him so that he would be arrested for public nuisance."

Asked why Gay let himself be entrapped by his trolls, Ivan said: "I have no idea, but these people are just egging him on.

"No normal human being would take chopsticks and attack people, right?"

Gay has been in the news before.

On Nov 15, 2024, he was sentenced to four months and two weeks' jail after he pleaded guilty to one count each of harassment and saying words that promoted disharmony between racial groups.

Gay also pleaded guilty to two other unrelated charges of cheating by personation and theft, reported The Straits Times.

On Aug 11 that year, he was doing live streams on TikTok and was intoxicated by the time he took a taxi to Little India, where he got into a disagreement with the cabby and a group of people over the fare.

Gay then went to a pub in Sim Lim Square and was dragged out after he got into a confrontation with around 15 people.

He alerted the police and did a live stream on TikTok, during which he uttered words that disparaged Little India and was arrested.

In the unrelated cheating case, Gay unlawfully used his former employer's debit card details to buy a laptop and mouse worth more than $1,500 in total in November 2021.

A month later, he stole around $1,000 worth of items, including 35 pieces of metal pipes, which had been placed outside the premises of an engineering firm in Kaki Bukit.

Stomp has reached out to Gay for more info.

What do you think?

Have something to say? Comment below

Want to share a story? Send it to us by emailorWhatsApp.

Get more of Stomp's latest updates by following us on:

Join the conversation