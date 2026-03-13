Man arrested after crashing car into signpost in Ubi, vapes and pod seized

A 36-year-old man was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicating substances after crashing a car into a signpost in Ubi on March 11.

Stomper Jeffrey shared photos showing a grey car that had mounted a walkway and a bent signpost near a carpark at Ubi Avenue 1.

Police officers were seen talking to a man who is sitting on a roadside guardrail. An ambulance was also at the scene.

In response to a Stomp query, the police said they were alerted at about 11.25am to an incident involving a car that was believed to have self-skidded at a carpark.

"Two vaporisers and one pod were seized," a police spokesperson said.

"The vaporiser-related offence has been referred to the Health Sciences Authority."

The offence of driving under the influence of a substance carries a fine ranging from $2,000 to $10,000, a jail term of up to 12 months or both.

Police investigations are ongoing.

