Man and woman flung onto road after motorcycle crashes into car in KPE tunnel

A motorcyclist and his pillion rider were taken to hospital after they got into an accident with a car along the Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE) on March 29.

The police told Stomp they were alerted to the accident at about 3.25pm on the KPE towards the Marina Coastal Expressway (MCE).

“A 28-year-old male motorcyclist and a 26-year-old female pillion passenger were conveyed conscious to the hospital,” a police spokesperson said.

Stomper Shahed, who witnessed the incident, said it occurred in the KPE tunnel.

He shared dashcam footage showing a motorcycle travelling in the leftmost lane before colliding into the rear of a car.

“We had just entered the tunnel when a motorcycle travelling in the third lane accelerated forward,” he said. “The vehicle ahead of the motorcycle appeared to be slowing down and had activated its hazard lights.

“Subsequently, the motorcycle collided into the rear of the vehicle.”

According to Shahed, the rider was thrown into the middle lane, while the pillion passenger was flung forward and struck the car before falling to the left shoulder lane.

He said he was unable to see what happened after the accident, but his wife called 995 to request emergency assistance.

“As a regular reader who has long appreciated Stomp’s news coverage, I would like to contribute the video footage as I believe my vehicle was in close proximity at the time of the incident,” Shahed said, adding that he hopes this assists both the rider and the driver.

“I hope the video may provide useful insight into everyday driving conditions and serve as a reminder that regardless of one’s skill as a driver or rider, accidents can still occur when another vehicle is involved.”

Police investigations are ongoing.

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