Man allegedly takes over $150 worth of women’s underwear outside Serangoon flat, police investigating

A man was caught on camera allegedly taking bras and panties from a laundry pole outside a Serangoon flat — on two separate occasions.

The incidents occurred at Block 226 Serangoon Avenue 4 on April 7 and April 10.

A Stomper, who said the underwear belonged to his wife and maid, now feels “worried” following the thefts.

In total, seven pieces of clothing — all women’s underwear and bras — were taken. His wife alone lost about $150 worth of items.

The Stomper said he installed a CCTV camera at a cost of $80 after he and his wife discovered her underwear had gone missing.

Footage from April 7 at about 2.18am shows a man walking along the corridor. He pauses and looks at the laundry before walking away.

Just minutes later, at about 2.22am, the same man is seen returning and removing items from the laundry pole, placing them into a yellow plastic bag before leaving via the staircase.

In another clip from April 10 at about 2.38am, the man appears again, this time wearing a cap and face mask.

He is seen taking a yellow plastic bag from his back pocket before removing more underwear from the pole and placing them inside, before walking away.

The Stomper made a police report on April 12.

In response to a Stomp query, the police confirmed that a report has been lodged and investigations are ongoing.

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