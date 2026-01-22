Man allegedly enters Kallang River to 'cleanse' himself, PUB investigating

A man was allegedly seen entering the Kallang River near the Kallang Park Connector on Jan 18.

Stomper Jason alerted Stomp to the incident and shared photos he took of the man at about 8.35am.

In the images, the man is seen standing near the edge of the river and putting on his shirt.

"I questioned him and he said he was 'cleansing' himself and that it was a special day for Hindus," the Stomper said.

"Indeed, I saw a Pongal celebration event at my community club later that day."

Pongal is a harvest festival celebrated mainly by the Tamil community.

The festival also refers to the boiling of milk and rice to signify abundance and prosperity. It began on Jan 15 this year and was a four-day affair.

In response to a Stomp query, national water agency PUB said it is illegal for members of the public to enter waterways, canals and drains without approval.

"Doing so can be dangerous, especially during a storm event when heavy rainfall in upstream areas can cause sudden and rapid water flow," a PUB spokesperson said.

"PUB is investigating and will not hesitate to take the necessary enforcement actions against offenders.

"Unauthorised entry is an offence which carries a maximum fine of $3,000."

