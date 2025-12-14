Man found dead at Sengkang block, police investigating

A 55-year-old man was found dead at the foot of a Sengkang block on the morning of Dec 13.

Stomper N shared a photo of a blue police tent next to the rubbish chute centre of Block 278C Compassvale Bow. The police and an ambulance can be seen in the area, which was cordoned off.

In response to a Stomp query, the police were alerted to a case of fall from height at about 9.50am.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play.

Police investigations are ongoing.

