Man found dead at Sengkang block, police investigating
Published|
Updated
Submitted by
N
A 55-year-old man was found dead at the foot of a Sengkang block on the morning of Dec 13.
Stomper N shared a photo of a blue police tent next to the rubbish chute centre of Block 278C Compassvale Bow. The police and an ambulance can be seen in the area, which was cordoned off.
In response to a Stomp query, the police were alerted to a case of fall from height at about 9.50am.
Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play.
Police investigations are ongoing.
HELPLINES
Mental well-being
- National helpline: 1771 (24 hours) / 6669-1771 (via WhatsApp)
- Samaritans of Singapore: 1-767 (24 hours) / 9151-1767 (24 hours CareText via WhatsApp)
- Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019
- Silver Ribbon Singapore: 6386-1928
- Chat, Centre of Excellence for Youth Mental Health: 6493-6500/1
- Women's Helpline (Aware): 1800-777-5555 (weekdays, 10am to 6pm)
- The Seniors Helpline: 1800-555-5555 (weekdays, 9am to 5pm)
Counselling
- Touchline (Counselling): 1800-377-2252
- Touch Care Line (for caregivers): 6804-6555
- Counselling and Care Centre: 6536-6366
- We Care Community Services: 3165-8017
- Shan You Counselling Centre: 6741-9293
- Clarity Singapore: 6757-7990
Online resources
- mindline.sg/fsmh
- eC2.sg
- tinklefriend.sg
- chat.mentalhealth.sg
- carey.carecorner.org.sg (for those aged 13 to 25)
- limitless.sg/talk (for those aged 12 to 25)
- shanyou.org.sg
What do you think?
Join the conversation
Loading More Stories