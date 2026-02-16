Man, 37, found dead after fall from height at People's Park Centre

A 37-year-old man was found dead at the foot of People's Park Centre on Feb 15.

Stomper Alvin said he heard "a very loud bang" at around 10.45pm and shared a photo of the scene.

"Police came and cordoned off the area," he added.

The police told Stomp that they were alerted to a case of fall from height at 101 Upper Cross Street at about 11pm.

The man was found lying motionless at the foot of the building and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play.

Police investigations are ongoing.

