Man, 23, arrested for rash act after 5-hour stand-off in Woodlands

A 23-year-old man was arrested in Woodlands following a stand-off with the police that lasted nearly five hours.

The police told Stomp that they received a call for assistance at Block 687A Woodlands Drive 75 at around 6pm. When officers arrived at the scene, it was established that the man had locked himself in his flat.

“As it was assessed that the man might pose a danger to himself, officers from the Special Operations Command, Crisis Negotiation Unit and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) responded to the incident,” said a police spokesperson.

SCDF, which was alerted to the incident at about 6.30pm, said it deployed a safety life air pack.

Rescuers from the Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (DART) were also on standby as a precautionary measure.

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A Stomper shared photos showing an area at the foot of the block cordoned off, but did not provide further details.

PHOTO: STOMP

Police officers eventually gained entry into the residential unit at about 10.20pm.

The man was arrested for rash act and taken to Woodlands Hospital in a conscious state.

Police investigations are ongoing.

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